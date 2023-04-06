Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Former NBA and UConn Huskies guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop, police said, according to the Associated Press.

Gordon was arrested on charges including interfering with an officer, carrying a dangerous weapon and second-degree threatening.

Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple 911 callers reported a “male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside a juice shop in Stamford, CT, the city’s assistant police chief, Richard Conklin said Thursday, via the Associated Press.

Shortly after the story broke wild Thursday, TMZ Sports released a video of the arrest. Five officers are seen attempting to subdue Gordon, taking him to the ground in a very physical confrontation.

It took a total of FIVE cops to subdue #BenGordon during his arrest outside a Connecticut juice shop on Tuesday morning. https://t.co/nDpGEvyIJm pic.twitter.com/kwCRL6dVf2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 6, 2023

Ben Gordon was eventually subdued and placed under arrest, and the officers found a folding knife clipped to Gordon’s pocket, a stun gun, and brass knuckles in his backpack, Conklin said. He was taken to the police detention center, then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond.

Gordon was charged with punching his son at LaGuardia Airport in New York in October, and was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald’s security guard.

The latest arrest, which took place on Tuesday, was on Gordon’s 40th birthday.

Gordon played for the Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and the Orlando Magic in his 11-year NBA career. His best season was in 2006-2007. He also played three seasons for the UConn Huskies under head coach Jim Calhoun. In his third and final season at UConn, he was a key part of the Huskies winning the national championship in 2004.