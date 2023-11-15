The NBA's head of referee development and training weighed in on the taunting techs of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards.

It's getting hard to draw the line between taunting technical fouls and non-technical calls. Ask the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. “The Greek Freak” and the “Ant-Man” were the subjects of the NBA's controversial taunting techs in the past several days.

Fortunately, NBA head of referee development and training Monty McCutchen shed some light on the issue, per Yahoo! Sports' Vincent Goodwill.

“When you start talking about taunting, there's a fine balance and I think you're fair to hold us accountable to what you believe that is. What we do know historically, is that taunting gone unchecked leads to altercations. It leads to an increase in physicality. It leads to more, to put it kindly, passionate play,” McCutchen emphasized.

“Finding the right balance of what is and what isn't a good technical foul and taunting is something that will continue to calibrate with the competition committee,” McCutchen added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's and Anthony Edwards' controversial technical fouls

You can’t tell players to embrace emotion during the regular season and do this. Maybe the ref didn’t realize Giannis had a tech. Who cares. Ejections should be reviewed pic.twitter.com/qhY7ULzfXW — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 9, 2023

Officials slapped Giannis Antetokounmpo with a second technical foul in the Bucks' 120-118 over the Detroit Pistons on November 9.

Antetokounmpo threw down a fastbreak dunk on Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. The Bucks superstar glared at Stewart before running downcourt.

An incredulous Antetokounmpo couldn't believe he had just been ejected from the game. He even sat courtside to protest, to no avail.

For his part, Anthony Edwards received a taunting technical foul after he dunked on the Golden State Warriors' Dario Saric on November 13. Edwards finished with 33 points in Minnesota's 116-110 win.

Fans reacted to Anthony Edwards' technical foul. Many of them felt he didn't deserve it.

“In some instances, it is just a stare, but in other instances league-wide, it is a stare along with certain verbiage that takes it to a different level,” McCutchen said in reaction to Edwards' technical.

Expect the raging debate on taunting technicals to continue.