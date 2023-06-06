The Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets are silencing the critics with an entertaining NBA Finals so far. They are also silencing the ratings lovers, as Game 2 matched last year's average audience for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, reports ESPN's Ben Cafardo.

Game 2 between the Heat and Nuggets saw an average of 11,910,000 viewers and peaked at around 10:15 p.m. ET with 15,260,000 viewers. It was the highest watched program across television on Sunday night and should only grow given the status of the series now.

The NBA Finals is flipping to Miami for Game 3 on Wednesday night. The Heat tied the series at 1-1 on Sunday, setting up for a much more competitive rest of the series than NBA fans were expecting. This suggests that the ratings will only go up for the rest of the NBA Finals.

This is great news for the NBA since many were skeptical about how popular this series would be given the lack of big markets involved. However, the two teams are proving that beautiful basketball will always be the best product, as they are clearly the two most deserving teams left. The Heat have already shown they are a worthy competitor when many were doubting them; they are the first team to beat the Nuggets in their home arena this postseason.

Game 3 on Wednesday night will be pivotal in determining the outcome for the rest of the NBA Finals. Regardless of who wins between the Heat and the Nuggets, expect much of the nation to be tuned in again.