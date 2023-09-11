After being eliminated from the 2023 FIBA World Cup by Germany, Team USA will face no shortage of critics for the poor performances throughout the tournament. ESPN's Marc J. Spears is the latest analyst to go off on the national team for not having a good enough roster and not defending well enough to perform on the international stage.

"This team gave up 113 points to Germany. That's just absolutely embarrassing. This is probably the worst defensive team in USA history… the team was put together poorly." Marc J. Spears sounded OFF on Team USA's result in the FIBA World Cup 😳pic.twitter.com/B5AjtikhJ4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2023

Germany, who went undefeated in the FIBA World Cup, scored 113 points on 57.7 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from behind the arc in the upset victory over Team USA.

“This is probably the worst defensive team in USA history,” Spears said. “There's guys that should have been on this roster, I don't know if they were asked…If this team had size and rebounding they would have been gold medalists.”

Team USA struggled to get stops throughout the tournament, allowing 127 points to Canada in the final game of the FIBA World Cup. While Team USA did qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics, it was overall a poor showing for the United States on the international stage.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s lack of rebounding at center came under fire after the loss to Germany, as he recorded only three rebounds in a game where Germany recorded 12 offensive rebounds on just 30 missed shots. Jackson, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, didn't have the impact that was expected for the United States as a starting center on a guard-heavy team that lacked defensive-minded forwards in the frontcourt next to him.

The good news for Team USA is that help is apparently on the way. LeBron James reportedly wanted to build a superteam for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as a last dance with Team USA, which would solve a lot of the problems Team USA experienced during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. So long as they come with a renewed focus defensively and on the glass, a revival and return to success next summer seems likely for USA basketball.