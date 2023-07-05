ESPN has been all over the news of late after it decided to go on a ruthless purge that saw no less than 20 on-air personalities fired from their respective posts. Some of the big names that were sacked include Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, and Jeff Van Gundy, among others. ESPN, however, decided to keep a lot of other employees on their payroll, including the always-entertaining Kendrick Perkins. As it turns out, Big Perk might actually benefit from this recent purge.

According to a report by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Perkins has emerged as a “strong contender” to replace Rose in the latter's recently-vacated role for NBA Countdown. Rose's unceremonious departure has opened up a slot on one of ESPN's most popular NBA shows, and it seems that the higher-ups are now eyeing Big Perk as the right man for the job.

This actually does not come as a complete shock. Kendrick Perkins has been making his name within the network since joining ESPN. Currently, he is a co-host on the Malika Andrews-led program NBA Today along with Richard Jefferson and Ramona Shelburne. The chemistry between that quartet is noteworthy and they always seem to deliver the laughs for the audience. It would be a shame to see them break up, but if it means a bigger role for Perk, then I'm sure the rest of his co-hosts would be all for it.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perkins is also a regular on ESPN's First Take program with Stephen A Smith, who some might believe is the network's most prized asset at the moment. While they've butted heads on the show on more than a few occasions, I'm pretty sure that there's mutual respect between these two sports broadcasters. Perhaps Stephen A could put in the good word for Big Perk?