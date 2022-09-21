JR Smith blasts Jae Crowder for not paying back debt

The 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers remains one of the more interesting teams in NBA history, even five years after. From bickering teammates to defensive failures, the Cavaliers had enough by midseason in 2018 when they blew up half their roster and yet ended up going to the NBA Finals carried by an inhuman LeBron James. Past beef between two former Cavs teammates in JR Smith and Jae Crowder, in particular, might be rearing its ugly head once again.

On Twitter, JR Smith (TheRealJRSmith) responded to Jae Crowder’s tweet (CJC9BOSS) about ruing the missed opportunities he’s had in the NBA Finals by calling out the supposed debt Crowder owes the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

“I’d rather have that bread you owe…” wrote Smith.

I’d rather have that bread you owe… https://t.co/bCSI9DZlcZ — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 20, 2022

JR Smith was not done, however. He also subtweeted Crowder in a later post, asking for the forward, who appears to be on the outs from the Phoenix Suns, to just cough up however much it is he owes.

“I’ll never understand not paying people when you owe em! But I’d be wrong if I got my money by any means. #paywhatyouowe nothing more nothing less,” Smith added.

I’ll never understand not paying people when you owe em! But I’d be wrong if I got my money by any means. #paywhatyouowe nothing more nothing less — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 20, 2022

This is not the first time JR Smith and Jae Crowder have butted heads against each other. Back in the first round of the 2015 playoffs between the Cavaliers and Crowder’s Boston Celtics, the 6’6 guard took a swing towards Crowder’s face, where Crowder injured his ACL on the ensuing fall. Months after, Smith refused to apologize for the incident, saying that “if you play chippy, chippy things are going to happen.”

In all honesty, it’s hard to ascertain whether or not Smith was being facetious in his response to Crowder. One thing’s for sure, it is funny as heck to see him collect debt on Twitter. But there are plenty of questions to be had with this entire drama.

First, just how much does Crowder owe that he still hasn’t paid Smith? Second, does Crowder really owe Smith that much that he would get called out on Twitter for not paying up? Third, what bet did Crowder lose to Smith that he needs to pony up an undisclosed amount of cash? We need these answered, ASAP.