Julius Erving had a mouthful to say about the best dunkers in NBA history.

The Philadelphia 76ers NBA franchise got the gift of a true showman in October of 1976 when they acquired the standout small forward from the New York Knicks.

Erving quickly went on to become a pioneering player, one of the Top 75 of All-Time and arguably the greatest dunker of all-time.

With the 2024 NBA tradeline one day away, fans have been busy tracking the latest deals and rumors. The list of ‘likely' 2024 Slam Dunk Contest participants was highlighted by Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Brown.

On Wednesday, Erving joined TNT's ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq' to discuss his list of the all-time greatest dunkers, as part of a clip that has been posted to X.

Erving Unveils Greatest NBA Dunkers List

The man known as ‘Dr J' had a confident take on the first three guys who would be on his list.

They are Dominique Wilkins, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

Erving added that his list of the NBA's greatest slam dunk artists is ‘longer than four' and that he has a picture at his house of himself and the previously mentioned three players plus Clyde Drexler, preparing to judge the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest.

Julius Erving names his Top 4 Dunkers of all time 🐐 Episode 7 is live now: https://t.co/LuzUDW0hCr pic.twitter.com/8WuaB1GKyA — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) February 7, 2024

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Set for Feb. 17

The 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is set for February 17 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The field of likely participants includes Mac McLung, last year's champion.

Brown helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022 and Jaquez Jr. is a promising rookie for the Miami Heat.

Toppin is the brother of Indiana Pacers power forward Obi Toppin. He went undrafted in 2023 and had not scored a regular season point as of February 7.