Kendall Jenner has a pretty solid list of NBA exes, one that includes Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson and Devin Booker. Her sister Kim Kardashian has no problem poking fun at this list, as demonstrated with her NBA ‘Starting Five' T-shirt, reports TMZ.

Besides Griffin, Clarkson and Booker, Kyle Kuzma and Ben Simmons round out the starting five with Kendall Jenner in the middle. Kim Kardashian was seen wearing the shirt in a video posted to her joint TikTok account with her daughter North.

Devin Booker is the most recent ex-boyfriend out of the starting five, one who probably had the longest relationship with Jenner. Although Jenner has shown an obvious interest in NBA talent, it looks like she has now moved onto artists.

Kendall Jenner is currently dating Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and even took in a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game with the rapper in May. The two made headlines for their appearance and a viral image of Bad Bunny talking into her ear that quickly became a meme.

Hopefully Jenner takes the trolling from Kim K with a grain of salt or else it could get ugly. There is no shortage of material to poke fun at Kardashian's dating history, so Kendall could easily get her back if she wanted to. In all seriousness, it seems like the shirt is all in good fun.

For now, it will be interesting to see if Bad Bunny fares better than any of his NBA predecessors. Given Kendall Jenner's dating history, it would be no surprise to see Bad Bunny as a single man soon.