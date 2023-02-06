The NBA and the NBPA are currently in talks to figure out a new CBA between the two parties. These negotiations are crucial to how the league works, and thus, both parties are trying to figure out the best possible options for both sides. As a result, it was reported that the two sides have agreed to extend the early opt-out period to buy more time for negotiations, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

“ESPN Sources: As discussions on a new labor agreement continue, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are expected to extend an early opt-out deadline of Wednesday, allowing the league and union to continue talks on a long-term collective bargaining deal.”

This will now be the second time that the NBA and the NBPA extended the opt-out deadline. It was extended from December 15, as both sides continue to figure out what’s the best plan of action. The primary goal of this extension is to avoid a lockout similar to the 2012 lock-out.

The CBA (or the Contract Bargaining Agreement) is the framework of all of the contracts between teams and players in the NBA. It discusses fair compensation for players in their contracts, while also giving teams a chance to get proper return on their investment. However, it’s a delicate topic, as sometimes the goals of one side may not align with the other.

Hopefully, the extension allows the NBA and the NBPA to make a proper judgment. The current NBA CBA will expire at the end of the 2023-2024 season. We’ll see how the two parties make things work.