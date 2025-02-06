The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is just a week away, and many folks are preparing for what will surely be an eventful weekend in San Francisco, California. On Thursday morning, the league officially unveiled the jerseys and court for the 74th annual All-Star Game.

This season will bring a new format to the All-Star game itself, which is why this year's game will also feature three different sets of jerseys in honor of the weekend.

NBA reveals 2025 NBA All-Star jerseys and court

The NBA All-Star Game in 2025 will be taking on a new life. For the first time in league history, the exhibition game on Sunday will feature a tournament-style set up with four teams playing three games en route to the All-Star championship. Each game will be played until a team reaches or passes 40 points scored.

The 24 player pool of NBA All-Stars will be selected by Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith during Thursday night's broadcast of NBA on TNT. Candace Parker will coach the fourth team, which is set to feature the winner of the Rising Stars game on Friday night.

With that being said, here are the All-Star jerseys to be worn by the three teams comprised of eight NBA players each.

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant cultures of San Francisco and Oakland, the NBA All-Star court and the three NBA All-Star uniforms for Sunday's game bridge the connections between Bay Area communities and feature a color palette that pays homage to the host team: the Golden State Warriors.

Here are some of the details that went into the navy, light blue, and red All-Star Game jerseys.

Navy and Light Blue Uniforms:

— A design pattern along the side of the jersey and shorts represents the roots of Oakland’s iconic oak trees.

— The belt buckle on the shorts features an image of an oak tree.

— The vertical font on the jersey is inspired by Oakland’s theater district.

Red Uniforms:

— The side pattern highlights the cable car lines that wind through San Francisco.

— The belt buckle on the shorts showcases an image of the city’s famous cable car.

— The jersey font reflects the movement of a cable car climbing over San Francisco’s hills.

Additionally, all three NBA All-Star jerseys will also have a star logo on the right side of the jersey, incorporating bridge lines reminiscent of the Golden Gate and Bay bridges in San Francisco.

The NBA also unveiled the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend courts, which will be used across NBA All-Star events at Chase Center and Oakland Arena.

Designed by the league, the court will feature patterns, textures, and iconography that incorporate elements reflective of the renowned architecture, landmarks, and imagery distinct to the San Francisco Bay Area, such as the Golden Gate bridge, the Bay bridge, the water, cable car lines, and undulating streets.

All-Star Weekend in San Francisco is set to tip off on Friday, February 14th and the 74th Annual game will be played on Sunday, February 16th.

The big game will feature LeBron James, who is appearing in his new-NBA record 21st NBA All-Star Game.

The player pool for the West will feature James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, James Haren, Jaren Jackson Jr., Alperen Sengun, Victor Wembanyama, and Jalen Williams.

The Eastern Conference player pool will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Damian Lillard, Evan Mobley, and Pascal Siakam.