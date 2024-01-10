Netflix is coming out with an exciting NBA documentary

Netflix is reportedly creating a new NBA documentary series that is modeled after its NFL “Quarterback” show, and it features LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers along with four other star players, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Along with LeBron James, Netflix's show will focus on Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.

There will certainly be interesting storylines for each of the players. It is a great get for Netflix to have star players like James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards. Domantas Sabonis is a bit of a step below those players when it comes to name recognition, but the Kings are an intriguing team as well.

Of course, James will garner the most attention, especially with the Lakers going through the struggles that they are facing right now.

What storylines will we see in Netflix's new show?

James and the Lakers' season has been well-documented so far, but there are many other interesting storylines to follow with the other players.

Tatum's Celtics are the best in the league to this point in the season. Can they get over the hump in the playoffs? Only time will tell, and we will have an inside look on that journey.

Edwards has been front and center for the Timberwolves emerging as the top team in the Western Conference this season, and he is an interesting personality as well.

Butler is one of the more unique personalities in the NBA, and getting an inside look at the Heat, one of the model organizations in the league will be interesting as well.

Lastly, Sabonis does not lack for personality as well, and the Kings are trying to build off of last year's success.

There will be no shortage of interesting storylines in Netflix's show when it gets released.