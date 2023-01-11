Like the rest of the NBA world, Magic Johnson is patiently waiting for the return of the game’s biggest stars from their respective injuries.

Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid were recently sidelined due to various health setbacks, and there’s no denying their absences have been a big blow to the NBA. With that said, Johnson can only hope that the superstars return sooner rather than later and continue the MVP seasons they are all having.

Embiid, for his part, already returned on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons after missing their past three games due to foot injury.

“Four guys that NBA fans like me can’t wait to come back and play are Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis. They were all having MVP-type seasons and have been dominate at their positions!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Kevin Durant recently injured his knee against the Miami Heat, and it was later revealed that the Brooklyn Nets star suffered an MCL sprain. With that, he is expected to be out for at least the next three to four weeks.

Devin Booker, on the other hand, is in the second week of nursing a groin injury. Previous reports indicated that the Phoenix Suns scorer is out for at least four weeks to recover from the issue.

As for Anthony Davis, he remains out indefinitely due to a foot injury. However, he is said to be making significant progress as he looks to make his return to the Los Angeles Lakers soon.

Clearly, Magic Johnson and the rest of the NBA will have to be patient when it comes to waiting for KD, Book and AD. After all, no one wants to see them rush their return only to worsen their injuries.