All it took was one line for Malika Andrews to completely obliterate richard jefferson and have Kendrick Perkins lose it on live TV.

The three hosts of NBA Today on ESPN were reflecting on LeBron James’s postgame comments that hint at a potential retirement after the Los Angeles Lakers got eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Richard Jefferson, being a retired NBA player himself and a former teammate of LeBron, could empathize with his situation.

To lighten up the mood, the former NBA star raised a question to Malika: “Do you think it’s a better chance of LeBron retiring or Perk going on a diet?”

Malika replied: “It’s right up there with you growing a full head of hair.”

Oh, come on, Malika. You didn’t have to do Rich like that.

To be fair, he does have quite the chrome dome. Kind of reminds us of that Spongebob meme.

But in all seriousness, Malika Andrews’ NBA Today has taken leaps and bounds since its debut in October 2021, combining the informative, insightful, and up-to-date breakdown of the latest buzz surrounding the NBA, with the relatable, attention-grabbing opinions and expressions of different but relevant personalities alike, whether it’s from retired alumni like Rich, Perk and Vince Carter, or notable analysts such as Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski.

This instance is just one of those moments where those two seamlessly blend together, and make for a hilarious moment that has fans talking about it, even when there’s little to no basketball going on.

Kudos to Malika, Rich, Perk, and the rest of NBA Today!