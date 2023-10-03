Legendary Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan made history yet again on Monday.

Jordan became the first athlete to enter Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. He has a net worth of $3 billion, per NBA Central. It's a considerable improvement from his estimated net worth of $2 billion in June

Jordan selling his minority stake of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion increased his staggering net worth in August, per Forbes' Justin Birnbaum. The amount represents a 17-fold increase since Michael Jordan became the Hornets' majority owner 13 years ago. It was the second-biggest franchise sale in NBA history.

Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis credited Michael Jordan's wealth to his success as an athlete, Nike endorser, and NBA team owner.

“Michael's one of the few people that have had success three times. A lot of entrepreneurs, they make it once. They have a big win, take their winnings, retire and (we) never hear from them again, or they try something a second time and it doesn't work. He's had three mega successes,” Leonsis said.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods are the only three athletes to become billionaires. Jordan still owns a small minority stake of the Hornets. His other business ventures include auto dealerships, equity investments, restaurants, and a tequila brand. Leonsis predicted Jordan will play a more active role in NASCAR. The latter collaborated with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and founded 23XI Racing three years ago.

News of Bulls legend Michael Jordan entering the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans coincided with the comeback of his “Space Jam” Jordan 11. The kicks with the slick black colorway with Michael Jordan's blue “Jumpman” logo will hit store shelves next summer.