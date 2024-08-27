Former NBA player Nick Young left fans confused on social media after his wild comparisons of Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving. Young went on X (formerly Twitter) and said that Irving is today's Kobe Bryant while Curry is today's Michael Jordan. At least that's what it seemed like he was trying to say. Here is Young's exact post:

“Kyrie is the Kobe to curry mj ppl scared to say he’s better .. 👀”

Fans on social media didn't know how exactly to feel about Young's post. Some made fun of the former player while others were trying to break down what exactly he meant. Here's what some fans had to say:

“N***a takes a sip of don julio before every tweet” – @20Kylies

“stop, Kyrie doesn't even shoot like Curry at all” – @STACKEMSPORTS

“Read this five times and it still doesn’t make sense” – @twinhypeback

“Terrible analogy. Kyrie isn’t even a consensus top 10 PG. You have to compare him to CP3 and Westbrook first. MJ and Kobe are almost unanimously top 2 at their position.” – @JacobLogginsNBA

“Idk what’s worse, this grammar or this take. Kyrie has better handles and finishing moves than Curry and that’s it. Curry is a much better player than Kyrie, and that’s not a shot at Kyrie” – @AidanLaPorta69

“Kyrie the only player in history to have 0 achievements or individual accolades and have a superstar level reputation” – @roddystr

“Hanging out too much with Gilbert must’ve fried ur brain” – @bronisabeast

“Your whole career is basically being known as a meme. You should show some respect to the guy who is a big reason for you having any relevance in your career.” – @TriggaThirty

Is Nick Young's argument regarding Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving valid?

Nick Young compared Kyrie Irving to Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan. The comparisons are quite questionable but are they as baffling as it seems? In all honesty, Curry is the more deserving player to be in among the ranks with Bryant and Jordan in it.

Throughout his career, with the exception of the infamous Kevin Durant team-up, Curry carried the Golden State Warriors to glory. During his era, Steph brought home four NBA titles, including the ones with Durant's help.

Now looking into his individual accolades, Curry is a four-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA MVP, an NBA Finals MVP, the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP, a nine-time All-Star, an NBA All-Star Game MVP, and has nine All-NBA Team selections. His résumé is enough for him to be compared to legends like Bryant and Jordan.

As for Irving, while he is an NBA champion in his own right, his individual achievements are a bit underwhelming compared to the two greats. He's a one-time NBA champion, an eight-time All-Star, an NBA All-Star Game MVP, and has five All-NBA team selections.