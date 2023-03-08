By insinuating that racial bias is playing a part in Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic’s bid to win the NBA MVP Award for the third year in a row, Kendrick Perkins has seemingly lit up a powder keg for sports talking heads.

JJ Redick has already confronted Perkins about that particular take. And now, the outspoken Charles Barkley has also shared his thoughts about Perkins’ opinion on Nikola Jokic’s MVP candidacy, saying that the former NBA player-turned-ESPN-personality has “crossed the line.”

“That’s asinine and silly,” Barkley said of Perkins’ take during a recent appearance on the Altitude Sports Radio (h/t Awful Announcing). “Asinine, silly and stupid. Pick one of the words, whatever one you want.”

Barkley also ripped ESPN for using MVP races, such as this year’s which has Nikola Jokic as the favorite to win, to come up with absurd debates for content.

“One of the things that’s silly about ESPN at times, they do this silly debate every year about the MVP, going back to even when I played.,” Barkley shared. “They did it a lot with LeBron, which makes me laugh, too. Derrick Rose won it. He deserved it. Kevin Durant won it. He deserved it. It’s a regular season award. It ain’t who the best player is. It’s who had the best regular season, but every year ESPN gets these fools on radio and TV to talk about who’s the best player.

At the end of the day, someone’s got to win the NBA MVP Award this season. Regardless of what Kendrick Perkins thinks of Nikola Jokic, the Serbian big man is undeniably one of the best players not only this season but of his generation.