There are a lot of player archetypes in the NBA. As the league grows older and continues to expand globally, there are also different styles of play being made. A constant in these types of conversations would always be the types of players that picked up their style from Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James or Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. However, Patrick Beverley posits that there should be more appreciation for defensive menaces.

Look, big numbers in the points and field goals categories always stand out to most people. In fact, those are big considerations for any type of accolades that the league hands out. However, there are not many tangible metrics to measure one's effectiveness on defense. This is why Patrick Beverley posits that guys like the legends out of the Lakers system and the Greatest of All Time from the Bulls are always going to be replaced. However, players like him and other defensive specialists will always be one-of-one.

“Me and a good friend, we had a conversation about stars and superstars. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, those guys come all the time. We might not understand it and we might say, ‘Those guys are a dime or a dozen.' We can say, ‘These guys are the next Bulls' Derrick Rose, the next Westbrook.' There's only one Draymond Green, only one Pat Bev, and one Dennis Rodman. I put Marcus Smart up there. I put Jrue Holiday up there, Derrick White,” he said via The Pat Bev Pod.

Patrick Beverley's plea for appreciation comes to life

There have been a lot of defenders who have been able to defend on all three levels of the court. In fact, some have even proven their effectiveness through full-court press actions. These types of menaces have thrived well but have not been highlighted much in league history. There have been instances like the 2004 Detroit Pistons but it has been a long time since a heavily defensive-minded squad ravaged the league. All of that held true until the 2024 Boston Celtics arrived.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were already polished defenders who were capable of stopping a squad like the Lakers led by LeBron James. However, the additions of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday just turned them into a completely different beast. Even after the championship, the two perimeter defenders got some love. They got called up to join Team USA alongside Tatum for the Paris Olympics.