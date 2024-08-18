Recently, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley made headlines when he took his talents overseas to Israel to continue his professional basketball career. Beverley has made a positive contribution to several NBA teams including most recently the Milwaukee Bucks, who were escorted out of the first round by the Indiana Pacers in this year's playoffs after undergoing a slew of injuries.

Beverley has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, and recently, he put some unnamed NBA superstars on blast for their unwillingness to be coached during an appearance on his own Pat Bev Pod.

“Some m*****f****** don't want to be coached,” said Beverley. “When you're a coach, especially a coach that won, and you're coming to a team with m*****f******s that ain't won before… ‘I don't have to listen to you m*****f******s, man! I won! Y'all haven't!'… And you'll be wondering, like, man, why didn't this coach come here? Yeah, that superstar scared of that m*****f******. ‘I don't want him to coach me.'”

Indeed, coaches in the modern day NBA are given a shorter leash than perhaps ever before, with teams often moving on from new coaches after just one or two years, even if the rosters themselves are clearly far from adequate.

Who is Patrick Beverley talking about?

Patrick Beverley has played with a plethora of NBA superstars throughout his career, including James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Joel Embiid, and most recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks.

Of those, Leonard and Antetokounmpo are the only two who have won NBA championships, which would seem to remove them from Beverley's criticism of “m*****f******s that ain't won before,” a category which he himself falls into.

Neither Harden, Embiid, nor George necessarily have garnered reputations as coach killers throughout their respective future Hall of Fame careers, so it's not exactly clear who Beverley may be referring to in his criticisms.

In any case, as previously mentioned, coaching in the NBA is about as unenviable a job as it's ever been in 2024. For example, recently, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers overhauled their entire coaching staff, led by Darvin Ham, after another playoff exit to the Denver Nuggets, despite roster shortcomings that likely no coach in the NBA would have been able to overcome.

Furthermore, the Detroit Pistons, who have arguably the worst roster in the league, fired well-respected coach Monty Williams just a year into his tenure after finishing with a cellar deller record in 2023-24.

The immense egos of certain superstars around the league certainly don't help coaches in their cause trying to make their teams viable.