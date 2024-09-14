Golden State Warriors legend and Hall of Famer Rick Barry criticized the NBA and the referees for their poor decisions, asserting that their mistakes would ultimately cost the game.

In a harsh critique of the officiating, Barry claimed that the players were “getting away with murder” on the court.

Barry's remarks come at a fitting time, particularly after the previous season's refereeing errors had significant impacts on games.

Speaking to the media during an NBRPA event, the former Warriors star didn't hold back on criticizing the refereeing errors.

Rick Barry criticizing the NBA officiating

“Call the damn game according to the rulebook, because players will adjust. Stop the traveling, stop the carrying the ball, stop the moving screens. The players are getting away with murder, and I blame the officials,” said Barry.

It’s surprising to see just how much the officials are allowing to go unchecked, but it’s equally impressive how players are pushing the limits to such an extreme degree.

The 14-year veteran has never shied away from voicing his opinions. While he feels he would have excelled even more in today's game, his frustration with the current officiating standards was evident.

“They’re breaking the rules … It’s pathetic. For me to watch this game, the way I was taught how to play the game, to watch this, what they allow to let go, it’s an embarrassment,” Rick Barry continued.

Poor officiating often undermines the enjoyment of a game. As demands for consistent calls increase, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks have encountered contentious decisions this season, leading players to voice their frustrations with the referees.

The eight-time NBA All-Star also emphasized that while players' athletic abilities today are extraordinary, the true beauty of basketball is often overshadowed by poor officiating decisions.

The NBA legend still acknowledged the game stating, “I’m sorry, it is. It’s an incredible game, the athletes are incredible, what they can do is incredible. But they’re getting away with murder.”

The expectation is that the league will make referees aware of how their decisions can significantly affect the season and urge them to be more exacting in their judgments.

Rick Barry defending Caitlin Clark

In a Thursday interview with Joy D'Angela, Rick Barry and George Gervin highlighted Caitlin Clark's positive impact on the WNBA. They also stressed the need for the league to implement measures to safeguard the rookie from excessive fouls.

“I think it is reprehensible what they are allowing some of these players,” Barry said.

It’s clear that the Fever rookie has encountered considerable physical play during her debut WNBA season.

“Anybody that does something flagrant to this young lady for what she has brought to the game should be suspended and fined big time for doing that,” he continued.

Still, it's important to note that, compared to earlier in the season, the league's veterans have largely embraced Clark and reduced their physicality toward her.

Barry, a Basketball Hall of Famer, won an NBA Championship and Finals MVP in 1975. He earned eight All-Star selections and five All-NBA First Team honors, establishing himself as one of the league's top scorers.