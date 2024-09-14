Even NBA legends are recognizing Caitlin Clark's influence on the WNBA. Icons like Rick Barry and George Gervin recently talked about the significant impact the Indiana Fever rookie has had on the league.

In a Thursday interview with Joy D'Angela, Rick Barry and George Gervin expressed that Caitlin Clark's arrival has been a positive force for the WNBA. They also emphasized that the league should take steps to protect the rookie from hard fouls.

Rick Barry defending Caitlin Clark

“I think it is reprehensible what they are allowing some of these players,” Barry said.

It's undeniable that the Fever rookie has faced a significant amount of physical play throughout her first WNBA season.

This is evident from the five flagrant fouls committed against Caitlin Clark this season, which make up nearly 17% of all flagrant fouls in the entire league, according to acrossthetimeline.com.

“Anybody that does something flagrant to this young lady for what she has brought to the game should be suspended and fined big time for doing that,” he continued.

Although a few of these fouls may not have been intentional, several clearly were. Additionally, the flagrant foul total doesn't include the many tough fouls and excessively aggressive screens the 22-year-old endured this season.

George Gervin echoing Rick Barry's sentiments on Caitlin Clark

“When you look at it, they don't know that value that she is bringing for all all of them,” said George Gervin.”They flying private planes now. They wasn't flying private plane before she came.

Gervin shared this perspective, emphasizing that many people overlook the significant impact Caitlin Clark has on everyone connected to the game.

“They on major networks now, they weren't doing that…they didn't have it before she got into the league…As good as the Aces is, they still couldn't bring what she is bringing to the game,” Gervin continued.

Gervin further remarked that players in the league should welcome more talents like Caitlin Clark, as it would ultimately lead to higher paychecks for everyone involved.

Caitlin Clark continuing her historic season with the Indiana Fever

Clark continued her historic rookie season on Friday night, despite the Indiana Fever's 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Clark set a new WNBA single-season assist record by recording her 317th assist in the second quarter, surpassing the previous record of 316 held by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun, set in 2023.

It's remarkable that Caitlin Clark, as a rookie, managed to break the single-season assist record with two games still left on Indiana's schedule.

Clark has surpassed the high expectations set for her after being picked first overall in the draft, following an outstanding college career at Iowa. She earned WNBA Rookie of the Month honors in May, July, and August.

She has been in the top 10 for both scoring and assists. Before Friday night’s game, Clark averaged 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. She shot 41.7% from the field, 33.9% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line, firmly establishing herself as one of the league's most promising talents.

The Fever rookie has kept making waves in her rookie WNBA season, breaking the single-season three-point record for rookies on August 28. Additionally, Clark set a single-game record with 19 assists in a July loss to the Dallas Wings.

Clark has also earned an All-Star selection on July 2 and has steadily improved throughout her rookie season. Since early July, she has averaged 22.6 points and 10.2 assists per game.

The 22-year old has flourished in the starting lineup with two-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell and 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston. Their strong play helped the Fever clinch a playoff berth on September 4, marking the team's first postseason appearance since 2016.

Clark aims to build on her record-breaking season and support Indiana in holding its playoff spot. The team currently sits at No. 7 in the standings with a 19-19 record.