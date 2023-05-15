Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NBA conference finals matchups between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, and the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, are brimming with star power. However, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay believes the current state of the NBA is not in a very good place.

This new NBA is terrible — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) May 15, 2023

It is a fairly vague tweet from Gay, often the case when someone with a platform like his has an opinion to share. There is no telling exactly what he means, but it is not the greatest look for the NBA to have one of its current players trashing the product publicly.

Gay could just be upset that he is at home for yet another postseason. Gay has never won a championship in his career, and is looking like he will retire without a ring unless he gets out of Utah sometime soon. The Jazz are a young, up and coming squad, but don’t project to be NBA Finals contenders anytime in the near future.

If Gay is referring to something other than the on the court product, it could be the culture that young stars seem to be bringing into the league. Take Ja Morant for example, who is suspended once again for childish, immature, and downright dangerous behavior of being posted with a gun on social media. Gay could be conjecturing that the current culture encourages the youth to be reckless with their decision-making.

Regardless, there is no telling what Rudy Gay necessarily means with the tweet. Still, it would be interesting to know if Gay tunes in to either the Lakers-Nuggets or Heat-Celtics series. If his tweet is any indication, he most likely will not be.