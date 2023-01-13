Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word. The NBA legend showed just that when he fulfilled his promise to eat frog legs should TCU football lose to Georgia football in the National Championship game.

Before the TCU vs. Georgia game, Shaq made a bet with his “Inside the NBA” co-host Ernie Johnson that he would eat frog legs if the Horned Frogs lose to the Bulldogs in the title game. As everyone knows, Georgia not only won but they actually destroyed TCU to the tune of a 65-7 drubbing.

Right after the brutal blowout, Shaq himself shared his surprise to what happened and to the fact that he now has to eat frog legs.

Fortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers icon didn’t run away. On Thursday’s episode of “Inside the NBA,” Ernie Johnson served Shaquille O’Neal some frog legs, and the Big Diesel didn’t hesitate munching on them. In fact, it looked like hen actually enjoyed it as he had no problem finishing the food.

It’s definitely awesome that TNT also aired the punishment for Shaq. It would have been a bummer had Shaq avoided getting filmed for it and the network decided to do it off air.

Hopefully we see more bet between Shaq and the rest of the show’s crew. Maybe they can have something going during the NFL playoffs? Or maybe the 2023 NBA Finals–though that’s still a bit far from now.

Anyway, maybe Shaq can get his revenge as well with another bet.