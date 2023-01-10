By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Days before Georgia football took on TCU football in the national title game, Shaquille O’Neal made a bet with co-host Ernie Johnson that he would eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs.

Johnson, who is a University of Georgia graduate, agreed to the deal and the two even shook hands to seal the bet.

.@SHAQ said he'd eat a frog if @GeorgiaFootball wins the National Championship 😳 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Z2xn5CNscm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 6, 2023

Fast forward to Monday on the day of the title game, Georgia football not only won against TCU football, but the Bulldogs also mauled the Horned Frogs with a 65-7 drubbing at SoFi Stadium.

TCU had no chance at all, with Stetson Bennett contributing for six touchdowns for Georgia. The veteran quarterback threw for four TDs and rushed for another two, making it impossible for the Horned Frogs to even stage a comeback.

After that embarrassing showing by TCU, Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram to share his reaction on his loss as well. It does look like he plans to fulfill his end of the bet, though it is clear he isn’t happy about it. Well, who would be?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Hopefully Inside the NBA airs that moment when Shaq eats the horned frog legs. After all, they got to do it live since the Los Angeles Lakers icon and Ernie Johnson made the bet during a broadcast as well. There’s just no other way to do it.

As for Shaq, he better learn not to bet against Georgia football ever again.