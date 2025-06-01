The Chicago Cubs have been the dominant team in the National League Central Division through the first two months of the 2025 season. Prior to the Cubs' series-ending Sunday afternoon game against the Cincinnati Reds, manager Craig Counsell and Chicago's North Side team welcomed WNBA basketball legend Candace Parker to Wrigley Field.

there's a WNBA legend in the house today. 😌 #BeHereForIt pic.twitter.com/yZuVBxLz7A — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Parker helped lead the Chicago Sky to the 2021 WNBA championship.

Parker was one of the league's greatest players and a legend for the Sky. She won two MVP awards and three championships. She earned 10 All-WNBA selections and made seven All-Star teams. Parker recently retired after a 16-year career.

Parker threw out the opening pitch in the game, and it was a notable effort. While most celebrity first pitches come from a few feet in front of the mound, Parker confidently went to the pitching rubber. She had a baseball in her hand and a confident smile on her face. Parker actually was a step behind the pitching slab when she unleashed a confident fastball that had no issues reaching home plate with significant velocity.

Parker threw the ball as if she could have played competitive baseball or softball if she had chose to go in that direction. She celebrated the honorary pitch by pointing to the Cubs logo on her uniform shirt and wearing a huge smile.

Sky will recognize Parker with a jersey retirement

Article Continues Below

The Chicago sports legend had a dynamic career in the WNBA and the Sky will retire her jersey at an August 25 home game at Wintrust Arena.

She only played two of her seasons with her hometown team, but both years were significant.

Parker led the Sky to the 2021 WNBA championship and a magnificent 26-10 regular season in 2022. Parker averaged 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds during those two season and she was selected to the All-Star Game in both seasons.

“Candace has left an indelible mark on women’s basketball at every level and has inspired countless players and fans through her outstanding leadership and basketball talent on and off the court,” said Adam Fox, the Sky's President and CEO. “We are honored to retire her jersey and celebrate her incredible legacy as a Chicago Sky player.”