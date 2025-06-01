The U.S. Women's Open is considered the biggest stage in women's golf. After three grueling days at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin, Maja Stark entered the day with a two-shot lead, but an early charge from Nelly Korda left the US Women's Open in flux. But the 25-year-old Swede stayed composed and broke away on the back nine. Stark won her first career major championship with an even-par round on Sunday.

Stark shot even par on the front nine as competitors around her sank off the leaderboard. But a few groups ahead of her, Korda made two straight birdies on seven and eight to get to six-under par. After a dismal performance at last year's US Open, Korda came to play this year. Stark remained calm, kept making pars, and pounced when it was time on the back nine.

Korda knew she had to press down the stretch and missed the green on 18 to effectively end it. Stark birdied 11 and 14, eventually building a three-shot lead. She had enough of a cushion to make bogeys on 17 and 18 and still win by two after an even-par round.

This is the first major championship for Stark, but far from the first for her home country of Sweden. She is the sixth unique major champion in Sweden's history and the 17th title. Annika Sorenstam has ten, including three US Women's Open titles. The first Swedish major champion was Liselotte Neumann at the 1988 US Open.

The US Women's Open is the second major championship of five on the calendar. Next up is June 19, when the players head down to PGA Frisco for the KMPG Women's PGA Championship. The Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women's Open are in July and round out the women's major schedule.

Maja Stark is a major champion after a thrilling four days at Erin Hills.