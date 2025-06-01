The Memorial Tournament is one of the crown jewels of the PGA Tour, hosted by Jack Nicklaus in Dublin, Ohio. It was a notch in the belt of Scottie Scheffler last year on his way to a historic season. He returned this year and smoked the field once again. Scottie Scheffler keeps on winning, and he did it again on Sunday at The Memorial. He joins Tiger Woods in the history books, according to Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group.

“Scottie Scheffler's last 3 PGA Tour wins have been by 8, 5, and 4 strokes,” Ray posted. “3+ wins in same PGA Tour season by 4 shots or more, last 30 years. 2000 Tiger Woods, 5. 2003 Tiger Woods, 3. 2024 Scottie Scheffler, 3. 2025 Scottie Scheffler, 3.”

When Scheffler gets hot, there is no better player in the world of golf. When he gets really hot, he can get out and run, unlike many players in recent PGA Tour history. In 2024, Scheffler got blazing hot, winning seven times on the PGA Tour and again at the Olympics. After a rough start to this year, he is rolling and may not be stopped.

Scheffler shot three rounds of 70 and fired a 68 on Saturday to win The Memorial at ten-under par. After Ben Griffin closed the gap to one shot, Scheffler picked off two birdies on the back nine to win at Jack's Place once again. After his 16th career win, the Texan shook Nicklaus' hand, grabbed his son, and trudged off to scoring. A ho-hum week for the man who could become the greatest golfer of his generation, with his nation's Championship just 11 days away.

Another winning hug with Bennett on 18. A tradition unlike any other. ❤️pic.twitter.com/k38fqfe3s1 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before he won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Scheffler had not won a major outside of Augusta. If you wanted to pick a nit with his career, that was it. Now, he enters the U.S. Open with a chance to win his fourth career major.