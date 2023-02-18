NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Guillermo, the popular live correspondent of Jimmy Kimmel, had a rather hilarious exchange on Friday involving Papa John’s pizza–or the lack thereof.

Guillermo was a participant in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City, and during the game, the Mexican-American talk show personality went to the sidelines to deliver pizza to some of the fans sitting courtside.

The 52-year-old first approached Shaq to give him a slice of the pizza he has, but the Los Angeles Lakers legend had to check first what pizza it is. After seeing that it’s not Papa John’s and was from The Pie Pizzeria in Utah, O’Neal had to decline.

Guillermo delivered a pizza to Shaq, but turned him away because it wasn't Papa Johns 🤣pic.twitter.com/NlYTPAhOHO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

We can’t blame Shaquille O’Neal here. He’s an endorser of Papa John’s, and he has actually invested in multiple Papa John’s chains across the US. He won’t be risking his deal and massive investments just for some exposure that he is already getting often. It’s just not worth it, not even for the pizza that’s been voted as the best in Utah.

But hey, props to Guillermo for even trying. That takes guts, and imagine and response from all the fans had he succeeded in getting Shaq eat a pizza that’s not Papa John’s on live broadcast. Unfortunately for Guillermo, Shaq is just too alert.

So for everyone else who wants to give Shaq a pizza, make sure it’s Papa John’s. If not, just make sure you don’t do it during a live broadcast because that will only lead to getting Shaq-blocked.