NBA All-Star weekend is finally upon us and excitement is in the air. The All-Star game has been around since the NBA’s infancy, and it has become one of the league’s premier events over the years. Additionally, the league has introduced a number of side events for All-Star Weekend, including the subject of this article, the Celebrity Game. Below, we’ll lay out the date and time, rosters, format, and how to watch.

The Celebrity Game first started in 2003, and it has stuck around in each iteration of All-Star Weekend since. This event acts as the tip-off for All-Star Weekend, being the first event of the festivities. The game features the likes of musicians, actors, athletes from different sports, and WNBA players, and that diversity makes the event entertaining.

With that said, here’s the rundown on the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game.

Date, time and location



The Celebrity Game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 17. Like the rest of All-Star Weekend, the event will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, but unlike the main event, this game will not take place at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. Instead, the game will take place at Jon. M Huntsman Center, home of the University of Utah’s basketball teams.

How to watch



The Celebrity Game will air on ESPN, while also being available for streaming on the ESPN app.

*Watch NBA All-Star Weekend LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Format

Aside from featuring non-basketball players playing basketball, the Celebrity Game is also special in that it features unique rules. The quarters are only 10 minutes long as opposed to 12, each team only has one timeout per half that does not roll over, and the clock only stops for timeouts, the final two minutes of the half or the officials discretion.

More uniquely, there is also a four-point line, which rests a yard behind the standard three-point line. There is also the “Unlock a Legend” feature, which allows each team to add an NBA legend in the middle of the game. Finally, a new addition this year is “Ruffles Crunch Time,” where point values double for a two-minute period. All of these quirks give the Celebrity Game a feeling all its own, and definitely make it more entertaining.

Rosters

With the Utah Jazz hosting the all-star festivities this year, it only makes sense that they play a big part in the event. Two Jazz owners will serve as honorary captains for the Celebrity Game, Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade. Smith is a BYU graduate who became the Jazz’ majority owner and team governor in October 2020, and also holds a minority stake in the MLS team Real Salt Lake. Wade needs no introduction to NBA fans, but purchased a minority stake in the Jazz in April 2021.

Below is a list of both teams’ rosters, including the players, coaches, and occupations.

Team Ryan

Head coach: Lisa Leslie (Los Angeles Sparks and WNBA legend)

Lisa Leslie (Los Angeles Sparks and WNBA legend) Assistant coach: Fat Joe (rapper and actor)

Fat Joe (rapper and actor) Assistant coach: Alex Bregman (Houston Astros third baseman)

Alex Bregman (Houston Astros third baseman) Kane Brown (five-time American Music Award winner; third Celebrity Game appearance)

Cordae (rapper and recording artist)

Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Dallas Wings)

Calvin Johnson (former NFL player)

Marcos Mion (TV host)

The Mix (WWE superstar)

Albert Pujols (former MLB player)

Everett Osborne (actor)

Ozuna (rapper and recording artist)

Guillermo Rodriguez (ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent)

Sinqua Walls (actor)

Team Dwyane

Head coach: Giannis Antetokoumpo (Milwaukee Bucks power forward, two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA champion)

Giannis Antetokoumpo (Milwaukee Bucks power forward, two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA champion) Assistant coach: Alex Antetokoumpo (small forward for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd)

Alex Antetokoumpo (small forward for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd) Assistant coach: Thanasis Antetokoumpo (Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2021 NBA champion)

Thanasis Antetokoumpo (Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2021 NBA champion) Assistant coach: Lindsey Vonn (three-time Olympic medalist skier)

Lindsey Vonn (three-time Olympic medalist skier) Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor)

Jesse (content creator)

Simu Liu (actor)

Hasan Minhaj (comedian)

DK Metcalf (NFL player)

Janelle Monáe (actress, singer and songwriter)

Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star; Dallas Wings)

21 Savage (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor and NBA brand ambassador for India)

Francis Tiafoe (tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach and Puma athlete; second Celebrity Game appearance)

Be sure to tune in to the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.