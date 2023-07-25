Whether it's a joke or not, Shareef O'Neal–the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal–took offense on a comment from a Twitter user seemingly blaming him for the cardiac arrest of LeBron James' eldest kid Bronny James.

Not only is it insensitive, but also inappropriate considering how dangerous the situation is. Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while working out with the USC Tojans on Monday. Fortunately, the eldest of the James brood is now in “stable condition” and “no longer in ICU.”

Shareef and Bronny have been good friends for a long time now, but a troll used that to pin the blame on the NBA G League Ignite forward. The said Twitter user touched on Shareef's medical history just to make their case and laugh about it. For those not in the know, O'Neal had an open heart surgery in 2018.

The Twitter troll said, “Bronny started hanging with Shareef and now look. [Shareef O'Neal] stay yo ass away from him he’s destined for greatness not overseas.”

After seeing the rather ugly statement, Shareef didn't take it kindly and slammed the troll for making such comments.

“That is very disrespectful of you to say. I've been around Bronny for a very long time before this happened … I'll pray for you. You need help.. sick that you would even say something like that,” Shareef said, per The Spun.

Clearly, the troll was only trying to get some attention and succeeded. However, props should be given to Shareef O'Neal for not letting that kind of hate spread even further. Instead of leaving the Twitter user alone, it's only right to do something about it.

As for Bronny James, hopefully, he'll be able to recover fast and get back to his usual basketball activities.