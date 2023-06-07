Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden will be one of the biggest names to hit free agency this summer, along with Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green. The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that Harden is “torn” between either re-signing with the Philadelphia 76ers or joining the Houston Rockets, the team he spent nine seasons of his NBA career with.

On Wednesday, Skip Bayless hopped on his FS1 show, Undisputed, and he reacted to Shams' report and dropped a spicy take on James Harden's free agency, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“If I ran a contending team, I would not be interested in [James Harden]… He should take the $50M in Houston and semi-retire into the sunset.”

James Harden, 33, has played 14 years in the NBA and spent the last two years as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, 3.4 turnovers, and 1.9 personal fouls per game across 58 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Arizona State star shot the ball with great efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Harden's 38.5% three-point percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

James Harden may not be the same MVP-caliber player he was five years ago, but he's still one of the best offensive players in the NBA. And the Sixers would be hard-pressed to find another guard of Harden's prestige on the trade market. So here's to hoping that Harden re-signs with the Sixers this summer so that the franchise can remain a title contender.