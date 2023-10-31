The NBA is returning to the East vs. West format for the 2023-24 All-Star Game. In the future, however, it's possible that fans will see the much-talked about USA vs. World format.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said as much in an interview with NBA insider Marc Stein, noting that it's a “very, very possible.” However, there was no timeline given on when the league could attempt to use the format in the All-Star Game.

“It's a concept that we've talked about,” Tatum shared.

The USA vs. World All-Star format has been widely proposed by fans over the years. However, it hasn't gained much traction, with the NBA opting for the draft format in recent years when it moved away from the East vs. West style.

With the traditional format coming back, though, it won't be a surprise if the NBA institutes a new All-Star gimmick in the near future. After all, Adam Silver and co. is always looking for fresh ways to keep the interest in the league.

A USA vs. World All-Star Game is a great idea as well, especially with the NBA being a global brand. Not to mention that with most of the league's top players–like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic–coming from outside the United States, it seems just perfect to have such format that will pit Americans against other nationalities.

Of course there are some issues that could come with it, including filling in the roster for USA and Team World. After all, what fans do not want to see is for someone who is not deserving to be an All-Star make it to the game because there isn't much choice. That's for the NBA to find a solution, though.

For now, fans can simply stay patient and see what the league does when it comes to the All-Star Game.