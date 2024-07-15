Three-time NBA Champion Danny Green, hosted basketball camps across Texas recently. During a chat with reporters at the event in Edinburg, Texas, Green expressed his desire to make an NBA comeback, keeping his options open for a return despite being 37 years old.

“I would love to come back if I had the opportunity. I have not officially retired. There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open,” said the 37-year-old Green as per Blake Holland of Valley Central.

Recognized for his skills as a 3-and-D player, Green has clinched three NBA titles with three different teams: San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Lakers. He also received All-Defensive Second Team honors in the 2016-17 season and holds a career three-point shooting accuracy of 40%.

Green has logged 15 seasons in the NBA. His recent years have been impacted by a significant injury, tearing his ACL and LCL in April 2022. Since then, he has played in just 13 games across stints with Memphis, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

Danny Green's awful exit with the 76ers

Before his departure from the 76ers, Green had reportedly agreed to a $300k salary reduction to assist the team with tax considerations.

In an episode of the “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Green recalled when 76ers president Daryl Morey informed him of his release. Morey placed the call to Green around 2:30 AM, shortly after news of the trade became public.

“This happens as I’m almost done unpacking all my stuff. We just moved in about a week ago, just got the family here a week ago. The wife, the baby, and the dogs. So we just got somewhat settled in the crib for about seven days. And now it’s like, you’ve got to figure it out,” said the veteran shooter via BASKETBALL on X.

Green expressed his disappointment, highlighting that he had already taken a pay cut to help the team, only to be released as he was starting to settle into the city.

Danny Green hosting basketball camps all over Texas

Danny Green hosted basketball camps across Texas over the weekend: “Ballin in the 210” on Thursday, “Ballin in the Bay” on Friday, and “Ballin' in the RGV” on Saturday.

Over 100 campers gathered at Sonia Sotomayor High School gymnasium for Danny Green's “Ballin in the 210” basketball camp.

Green also offered valuable advice to young basketball players on Friday at his Ballin in the Bay basketball camp at Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi, Texas, in collaboration with SWISH City.

Meanwhile, Ballin’ in the RGV was held in DHR Health & Wellness Center.

Green emphasized the significance of honing fundamental skills while ensuring everyone has a great time. He also underscored that the camp benefited not just the children but also the parents in the camps.

Danny Green's camps, priced at $75.00, include a camp photo, a personal photo opportunity with Green, and an item for him to sign. Green was enthusiastic about welcoming participants to these events, promising a blend of enjoyment, skill enhancement in basketball, and other engaging activities.

Green seems to be having fun while he is away from the NBA. While it's understandable that age could be a factor in teams not signing him, it's also clear that Green wants to have control over how he ends his career.