The viral TikTok corgi that made headlines during the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors series is back with a new prediction. This time, the adorable doggo made its West Finals pick ahead of Purple and Gold’s showdown with the Denver Nuggets.

To recall, the TikTok corgi went insanely viral after it correctly predicted the results of the Lakers-Warriors series, at least until Game 5. The cute pup had LA taking the 3-1 lead against the Dubs before eventually losing the series in seven games.

When the Lakers indeed took the 3-1 lead against the Warriors, fans couldn’t stop talking about the corgi. The interest on it only got more intense after Golden State made the series 3-2. Unfortunately, the Dubs were unable to further extend the showdown, ending the winning streak of the lovable dog.

That hasn’t stopped the corgi from making predictions, though. Now, it made its pick between the Lakers and Nuggets. Based on the video that is now trending hard again, the corgi has LA and Denver splitting the first four games 2-2 before the Nuggets win Games 5 and 6 to close out the series.

The TikTok corgi is back and has the Nuggets in Game 1 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/7wLJCrL4Nl — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 16, 2023

Now that certainly won’t please Lakers fans. After all, at this point, it just seems the corgi doesn’t like them.

But if it’s any consolation, the Lakers have already proved the corgi wrong the first time. With that said, they are certainly more than capable of doing it again. As for the Nuggets, they might want to be cautious since they know very well what happened to the Warriors.