The Golden State Warriors addressed the media on Tuesday following their 2023 NBA Playoffs loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. During his press conference, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his future with the organization, and gave a candid, lengthy response, reports The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Steve Kerr addresses his future. There’s one year left on his deal. He said it’s not yet time to discuss an extension. He wants to keep coaching Warriors long term, but understands realities of business. “Look at your phone every day and see the next Hall of Fame coach fired.” pic.twitter.com/SFigwUm601 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2023

“My contract situation is not, nor should it be at the top of the list…Bob’s [Myers] contract is number one…we will get to my stuff whenever it happens…I love coaching the Warriors, I love living in the Bay…I’m under no illusions that I have a lifetime job here, but I love what I do and hope to be coaching here for a long time.”

Steve Kerr makes sure to emphasize first and foremost that Bob Myers’ contract situation is paramount to the Warriors, and he will worry about his future when that is settled. With that being said, he does say he wants to keep coaching as long as he can and he wants to do it for the Warriors.

Despite his wishes, Kerr also acknowledges the recent trend of great coaches getting fired across the NBA. Since the regular season ended, coaches such as Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Doc Rivers and Monty Williams all have been terminated after substantial team success.

As the offseason rolls on, the Warriors will certainly do all they can to figure out how to retain Steve Kerr, as he has been an imperative aspect of their dynasty. However, given the firings happening all across the league, someone else on the Warriors sidelines would not be all out of the ordinary in the modern NBA.