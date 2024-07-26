Now that the NBA is moving forward with its massive media rights deal with Amazon Prime Video instead of Warner Bros. Discovery, basketball coverage is expected to change significantly. It is officially the end of an era. Or is it?

TNT Sports is not going down without a fight, as it fires back at Commissioner Adam Silver and the league for what it considers to be a wrongful course of action.

“Given the NBA's unjustified rejection of our third-party offer, we have taken legal action to enforce our rights,” the network's public relations social media account issued in a statement. “We strongly believe this is not just our contractual right, but also in the best interest of fans who want to keep watching our industry-leading NBA content with the choice and flexibility we offer them through our widely distributed WBD video-first distribution platforms- including TNT and Max.”

This outcome seemed inevitable following TNT's previous response. It sought to exercise the right to match option in its current media deal, which expires after next season, but was instead rebuffed. The NBA claims that WBD's proposal did not actually match the terms of Amazon's offer.