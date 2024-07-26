It was recently revealed that TNT is expected to lose its media rights deal after the league went in a different direction. TNT's popular show, Inside the NBA, will be especially missed by fans. Charles Barkley, an NBA Hall of Famer and one of the stars of the show, recently addressed the TNT news in a statement, via ClutchPoints.

Charles Barkley's statement

“Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning,” Barkley's statement reads. “I'm not sure TNT ever had a chance. TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future. The NBA didn't want to piss them off. It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been at Turner for the last 24 years. They are the best people and the most talented and they deserve better. I also want to thank the NBA and it's fans — the best fans in sports.”

Charles Barkley and TNT's coverage of the NBA still have one more year remaining. Barkley shared a strong message with fans at the end of his statement ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

“We're going to give you everything we have next season.”

Inside the NBA's final season?

Losing Inside the NBA is far from ideal for basketball fans. Barkley is joined by Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson on the show. It has become one of the most watched television programs over the years. The crew has unmatched chemistry with one another, something that requires many years to develop.

Rumors have swirled about the crew joining forces once again for a different company. However, there are no guarantees that all four of them would have interest in working elsewhere. There is a chance that the 2024-25 season will be the last time we see Barkley, O'Neal, Smith and Johnson on TV together.