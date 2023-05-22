Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The San Antonio Spurs seem to have struck gold by winning the NBA Lottery, and having the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall in the upcoming NBA Draft. Former college basketball player DeVante Jones has been his teammate, and his description of Wembanyama’s work ethic will have Spurs fans even more excited.

“We end up losing, so we lost he came in the locker room, I feel like we all play hard, we tried,” DeVante Jones said in an interview with Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68. “So he came into the locker room crying. Me seeing Victor crying, I’m like ‘this is the projected No. 1 draft pick why does he really care as much.'”

"He came in the locker room crying." Victor Wembanyama's point guard tells @GoodmanHoops about his competitiveness and will to win. He's built different. Full episode ⬇️⬇️⬇️ 🎧 https://t.co/rKyFwlY5bu

🎶 https://t.co/rhckFb3AVg

🎥 https://t.co/3bh8qUcHPU pic.twitter.com/N1UOZQ7jkK — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 22, 2023

Victor Wembanyama gave a speech after coming into the locker room, according to Jones.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He was just so passionate, it’s like, he was just so passionate,” Jones said on The Field of 68. “Like he gave a speech just telling us like ‘if y’all don’t wanna be here then leave” like he was just telling us that. If you wanna be here and win, because he’s trying to win. So he was like ‘if you wanna win, next practice let’s go hard, let’s build from that.'”

Jones said he initially thought that Wembanyama might sit out because the draft is coming up, but that is not the case. In the playoff race for their team, he is still coming in and practicing with intensity.

It seems Gregg Popovich and the Spurs are getting not only one of the most talented prospects we have ever seen, but a gem of a player with a great mindset as well.

It will be interesting to see how Wembanyama fares in the NBA with the Spurs and the coaching of Gregg Popovich.