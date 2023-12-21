There are some big names on the Class of 2024 ballot for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

There are very few players in NBA history that have been able to soar through the air like Vince Carter did throughout the course of his 22-year career. An eight-time All-Star and perhaps the greatest dunk contest participant ever, Carter's resume speaks for itself. The same can be said about the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team, also known as the “Redeem Team” led by Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James. Now, Carter, the Olympic team, and many others have a chance to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2024, highlighted by the following first-time nominees:

2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team “Redeem Team”

Vince Carter

Seimone Augustus

Bill Laimbeer

Rick Barnes

Mike Fratello

Penny Taylor

Carter is obviously the biggest name that stands out to many given the longevity of success he sustained throughout his career. Playing for eight different franchises over the course of 22 years and always being one of the leaders of his team's locker room, Carter exemplifies what it means to be a Hall of Famer. It shouldn't come as a shock to anyone to see him make it to Springfield in his first time on the voting ballot.

As for the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team, they truly helped set the standard for USA Basketball in international competitions. Losing in the Olympics has never been a part of Team USA's DNA pertaining to basketball, which is why reclaiming the gold medal was essential in the 2008 Olympics. Kobe, LeBron, and Wade made sure this happened, as the Americans coasted their way to the top of the podium, winning each game they played by double digits.

Finalists from the Honor’s Committee for the Class of 2024 will be announced on Friday, February 16, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. The entire Class of 2024 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, April 6, 2024.