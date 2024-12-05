In September 2024, the NBA world was shaken when Adrian Wojnarowski announced that he was stepping down from his role as the NBA insider at ESPN. For years and years, Wojnarowski was the person who was breaking the biggest NBA news, from trades, signings, and firings. Some are wondering why he made the decision, and the reasoning seems simple, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

“So why quit? Some of it, Woj says, is easy to explain. There was no conspiracy,” Mannix wrote. “He wasn’t forced out. Wasn’t threatened with a pay cut. At 55, he was simply burned out. Insiders are the most well-compensated journalists. But the hours are brutal. Holidays, birthdays, barbecues—all threatened by the pursuit of a transaction.

“Last year, as a Philadelphia 76ers–Los Angeles Clippers deal involving James Harden came together, Woj decamped overnight in an airport because he was afraid the Wi-Fi on a cross-country flight wouldn’t work. Last summer, he ducked out of a family movie night to break news of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley’s contract extension. His wife, Amy, refers to his phone as a fifth family member. It goes to bed with you. It goes on vacation with you. It’s uninvited … but it’s everywhere you go.”

Wojnarowski is now the general manager of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team, and it seems like he may be enjoying the life he's living now.

Adrian Wojnarowski using old connections to his advantage

At St. Bonaventure, Adrian Wojnarowski has begun using some of his connections from the NBA to pitch recruits from his alma mater. The former NBA insider shared what he's been doing to help those recruits in the position that he's in

“Being able to get to the decision-makers, having access to GMs, Presidents, Owners, all over the NBA, head coaches,” Wojnarowski said on an appearance on ESPN's College Basketball Live. “To get them good information on where they might stand, where they need to improve, and for our players to get them into gyms with NBA players in the off-season all over the country.

“I think for our program, even as I’m recruiting and I’m running video of players to friends of mine in GM positions and getting their thoughts on different players. Then, using that information to help work with Coach Schmidt, Coach Neal, and our coaching staff on the best ways for us to showcase players to the NBA. We’re going to have a lot of NBA guys coming through to St. Bonaventure. Playing in the Atlantic 10, you’re in all the major metropolitan markets, so you’re going to get scouted at a high level at St. Bonaventure.”