The sports media world is constantly in flux, including the “worldwide-leading” ESPN. After lead NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski left to general manage St. Bonaventure basketball, the outlet may replace him with someone unexpected.

ESPN lead MLB insider Jeff Passan could make the switch, via The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

“ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan has emerged as a candidate to switch sports and replace Adrian Wojnarowski as ESPN’s NBA lead newsbreaker, six sources briefed on the discussions told The Athletic,” Marchand reported.

Passan is a surprising name on the list because of his limited NBA experience. The 44-year-old has covered baseball almost exclusively since 2004, although he did report on Fresno State basketball before that.

Passan, though, isn't the only candidate ESPN is eyeing.

“In the wake of Wojnarowski’s shock retirement, The Athletic’s Shams Charania is another top candidate for the job, according to those sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing search. ESPN has NBA insiders like Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps on its roster. It let go of ESPN NBA senior writer Zach Lowe this week,” Marchand continued.

Unlike Passan, Charania has made his bones almost entirely in the NBA, establishing himself as Wojnarowski's top news-breaking competitor in the last few years. Although the 30-year-old is technically a free agent, The Athletic wants to keep him.

“We’re not at all surprised by the interest in Shams, whose indispensable coverage of the NBA and its key players continues to set the pace,” Steven Ginsberg, executive editor of The Athletic, said in a statement. “We’re proud to have him as our colleague and are committed to ensuring he stays with The Athletic for years to come.”

Who will replace the mighty “Woj?”

Adrian Wojnarowski could mentor Jeff Passan at ESPN

Although Wojnaworski left ESPN, he could still lend Passan a helping hand as he gets his feet wet. The two are on friendly terms, as evidenced by their recent hangout, via Passan's social media.

Expand Tweet

“Upon Wojnarowski’s retirement, ESPN executives have mentioned to him the option of becoming a consultant,” Marchand said. “If Passan were offered the job and agreed to it, Wojnarowski and ESPN analyst/ex-NBA GM Bobby Marks could serve as mentors.”

Although Passan isn't established in the NBA world, his decades-long career as an MLB insider at Yahoo! Sports and ESPN gives him a foundation to build on.