With less than a year until Amazon and NBC air their first NBA games under the league's new 11-year national broadcast deal, both networks are actively seeking on-air talent. Carmelo Anthony, a future Hall of Famer and one of the NBA's all-time leading scorers, is one of the candidates to move into a new role as an NBA analyst, following in the footsteps of other legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.

With the NBA gearing up to implement its $77 billion media rights deal across multiple platforms, discussions surrounding new broadcast talent have taken center stage. Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is reportedly being considered for Amazon Prime and NBC’s NBA coverage.

Anthony is a candidate for in-game analyst positions, bringing a fresh perspective from one of the most esteemed players in league history.

Carmelo Anthony joining the long list of stars turned NBA analysts

The 40-year-old might soon find himself alongside a star-studded group of former NBA greats who are being considered for positions in Amazon Prime and NBC's forthcoming league broadcasts. Notable figures such as Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, and Jamal Crawford are also reportedly part of the conversation.

Anthony would bring a wealth of expertise to his potential broadcasting role. Across 19 NBA seasons, he earned recognition as one of the league's most dynamic scorers, combining an inside-out offensive game with a physical presence that made him exceptionally difficult to defend.

The NBA legend has suited up for several teams throughout his illustrious career, including the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers. This extensive experience provides him with unique insights into various coaching philosophies and team strategies—perspectives that fans would undoubtedly find valuable.

Anthony's expertise will be put to the test

Complementing his basketball IQ is Anthony's talent for communicating complex plays to audiences without professional playing experience. On his podcast, 7pm in Brooklyn, he frequently shares his insights and perspectives on the league, breaking down key game highlights with clarity and depth. His ability to analyze the game from a former player's viewpoint offers fans a unique and informed perspective.

Anthony has also appeared as a media contributor on platforms like ESPN and NBA TV, where he shares his expertise on the league, players, and strategies. Throughout his media career, he has excelled at using his NBA experience to engage and connect with a broader audience, offering insights that resonate with fans and viewers alike.

Should NBC finalize a deal with Anthony, he is poised to thrive in any role that allows him to share his insights on the NBA. His extensive experience and knowledge of the game make him well-suited to offer valuable commentary and analysis.

What's in store for Inside the NBA?

Amidst everything, the future of Inside the NBA looms large. The show is expected to be licensed to ESPN, but Shaquille O’Neal’s contract situation remains unresolved, and Charles Barkley has yet to commit, saying he is still considering offers from Amazon and NBC.

Barkley has stated that he will hold off on making any decisions until ESPN and TNT present him with a finalized schedule under the new agreement. As long as Barkley and Shaq are still available, both Amazon and NBC are likely to delay finalizing their studio teams, as losing out on someone as popular as Barkley would be a significant blow.

At the same time, there’s merit in building a younger studio show, which seems to be Amazon’s direction. This strategy could help foster new chemistry and establish a distinct presence, particularly as Inside the NBA may not remain in its current form forever.

Even if it stays with ESPN for the time being, the world of sports broadcasting is constantly changing, and fresh shows could play a significant role in shaping that future.