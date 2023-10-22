The NBA season is here, and plenty of teams hope for an NBA championship. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 2023-24 NBA Finals winner prediction, and pick while detailing these teams.

The Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Now, they will hope to repeat. But the Nuggets have some competition, and we're here to look at their chances.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023-24 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +380

Milwaukee Bucks: +380

Phoenix Suns: +550

Denver Nuggets: +550

Los Angeles Lakers: +1300

Golden State Warriors: +1400

Why The Celtics Will Win The NBA Finals

The Celtics have been really close to a title for a few years. Unfortunately, they have fallen short every time. The Celtics nearly pulled off a historic comeback last season, as they trailed the Heat 3-0. Sadly, they floundered in Game 7 at home. The Celtics had lost the NBA Finals in the previous season against the Golden State Warriors. Also, they lost in the first round in the previous campaign against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics lost in the 2020 Conference Finals against the Heat. Also, they lost in the 2019 Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. It came after back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Ultimately, the Celtics added Jrue Holiday to their squad and now have one of the deepest starting lineups in the association. The Celtics have a deep team and can represent the Eastern Conference this year.

Why The Bucks Will Win The NBA Finals

The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021. Yet, that feels like a lifetime ago, as they will start over with a new head coach in Adrian Griffin. The Bucks lost in the first round to the Miami Heat last season in a disappointing finish. Also, they lost 4-3 in the Semifinals in the previous season. The Bucks lost in the semifinals to the Heat in 2020. Thus, they have a team that has had success against them in the postseason recently. The Celtics and Heat are their two toughest rivals in the Eastern Conference during the playoffs.

But as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton stay healthy, the Bucks will be contenders. Plus, Damian Lillard is their new point guard and will provide an explosive spark. The Bucks are contenders but must get past the Celtics and Heat.

Why The Nuggets Will Win The NBA Finals

The defending NBA champs are third on this list. Yet, they are one of the stronger choices to repeat as long as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are running the show. The Nuggets won the NBA Finals, dispatching the Heat in five games. However, they had struggled in the previous seasons, losing to the Warriors in the first round in 2022 and the Suns in the 2021 Semifinals. The Nuggets had also lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in 2020.

But the show runs through them. Additionally, they have one of the best home-court advantages in the league. They will be tough to beat.

Why The Suns Will Win The NBA Finals

The Suns added Kevin Durant last season and Bradley Beal in the offseason. Now, they have one of the most potent starting lineups in the NBA. But the Suns fell apart in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Nuggets last season. Ultimately, this came a season after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the semifinals in the previous season. The Suns reached the 2021 NBA Finals but lost to the Bucks.

The Suns will need to stay healthy to have a chance. Unfortunately, Durant and Beal are 30, and have both struggled to stay healthy. They will need to stay healthy to help Devin Booker carry the Suns to the promised land.

Why The Lakers Will Win The NBA Finals

The Lakers return most of their players and will try and get to the NBA Finals to give LeBron James one more chance to win a title. Ultimately, their toughest tests will be the Nuggets, Suns, and Warriors.

Last season, the Lakers fell 4-0 in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual champs. However, it came a year after missing the playoffs. The Lakers won the NBA Title in 2020. Maddingly, their roster is almost completely unrecognizable from that team, with the exception of James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers will need good production from their bench and improvement from Austin Reaves.

Why The Warriors Will Win The NBA Finals

The Warriors got older in the offseason, sending Jordan Poole away and getting Chris Paul. Now, they will see if this strategy works. The Warriors lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Lakers. Ultimately, it came a year after winning the Larry O'Brien trophy. This team has one more run in them if Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the rest of the core stay healthy.

Final 2023-24 NBA Finals Winner Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets, Lakers, and Suns are the popular choices to win. However, the Celtics have the best starting lineup and still have enough on the bench to make a run. They have the best odds of winning the NBA Title this season.

Final 2023-24 NBA Finals Winner Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: +380