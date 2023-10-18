The NBA season is almost upon us, and the Northwest Division will look interesting. We're here to share our NBA odds series and make a 2023-24 Northwest Division winner prediction while giving reasons.

The Denver Nuggets won their division and promptly dominated in the playoffs on the way to their first title. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves yammered a lot but finished second and fell to the Nuggets in the first round. The Oklahoma City Thunder finished third and snuck into the play-in round. Likewise, the Utah Jazz competed all season and stayed alive until the end. The Portland Trail Blazers had a bad season and are likely rebuilding.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023-24 NBA Finals Odds

Denver Nuggets: -390

Minnesota Timberwolves: +550

Oklahoma City Thunder: +4200

Utah Jazz: +4200

Portland Trail Blazers: +8000

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nuggets Will Win the Northwest Division

The Nuggets are the world champions. Now, the goal is to get back there again. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray found the ultimate 1-2 punch to help them get there and dominate. Significantly, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. Murray returned after missing an entire season with an injury and averaged 20 points and 6.2 assists per game. Likewise, Michael Porter Jr. averaged 17.4 points. Aaron Gordon averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets were the top-shooting team in the NBA in field-goal and three-point shooting percentages. Additionally, they were 10th in total defense. But the Nuggets will have to endure this season with no Bones Hyland, as he is on the Los Angeles Clippers. Also, they lost Bruce Brown and Jeff Green in free agency. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is still around, averaging 10.8 points while shooting 42.5 percent from the triples.

The Nuggets dominated the NBA last season and should repeat as division champions if Jokic and Murray continue to gel together. Likewise, they will repeat if their new bench players play a role.

Why The Timberwolves Will Win the Northwest Division

The Timberwolves did a lot of talking. Unfortunately, they could not back it up. Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points while also pulling 5.8 rebounds per game. Likewise, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 20.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. But Towns only played 29 games and needs to stay off the injured list. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert averaged 13.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game during his first year with the Wolves. Mike Conley shot 42 percent from beyond the arc and is now 36 years old.

The Wolves will win this division if they can beat the Nuggets. Likewise, they have to get contributions from the bench.

Why The Thunder Will Win the Northwest Division

The Thunder went 40-42 last season. However, there were so many positives from the development. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. Now, he hopes to run it back. Josh Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. The Thunder also got some contributions from Luguentz Port, who averaged 13.7 points per game. Additionally, they signed Victor Oladipo and believe he will be a great addition.

The Thunder will win the division if they can step up to the powerhouse Nuggets and compete with the Timberwolves. Also, they must avoid struggling against the Jazz and Trail Blazers.

Why The Jazz Will Win the Northwest Division

Danny Ainge is doing an amazing job in building the Jazz, and it would not be a shock to see them come out of nowhere to win the division. Currently, they are a bubble team with high aspirations.

Lauri Markkanen had a breakout season, averaging 25.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson averaged 20.8 points per game. Collin Sexton added 14.3 points per game. Also, Kelly Olnyk had 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. But the Jazz traded for John Collins this offseason and expect big things from him. Significantly, he averaged 15.8 points in six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. The Jazz will win this division if Collins can emerge as the third weapon to Markkanen and Clarkson and overcome the Nuggets and Wolves.

Why The Trail Blazers Will Win the Northwest Division

The Blazers finally shipped out Damian Lillard. Now, their future is uncertain. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Namely, Scooter Henderson takes the reigns. If everything goes right and Henderson can have an elite rookie year, there might be a small chance the Blazers can shock the world. Otherwise, this is a team in rebuilding mode.

Final 2023-24 Northwest Division Winner Prediction & Pick

The only way the Nuggets do not win this division would be if Jokic or Murray were to suffer an injury. Therefore, they are the pick to repeat.

Final 2023-24 Northwest Division Winner Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -390