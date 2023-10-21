We have you covered with our NBA awards odds series with a Southeast Division winner prediction and pick.

The 2022-23 season was a rough one for the Southeast division. They were the only division to have just one team finish above a .500 record. However, they were represented well in the postseason as the Miami Heat went ahead and won the Eastern Conference and played in the NBA Finals. In a division with more than half of the teams in the midst of a rebuild, much is expected in terms of player development from division rivals Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023-24 Southeast Division Winner Odds

Miami Heat: -180

Atlanta Hawks: +220

Orlando Magic: +750

Charlotte Hornets: +2800

Washington Wizards: +12000

Why The Heat Will Win The Southeast

Although they had been to the NBA Finals in 2020, the Miami Heat surprised everyone who follows the NBA with their Finals run last season. Going from a team that averaged the fewest points per game in the regular season to the Eastern Conference representative is truly remarkable. Last year, the Heat allowed their opponents the second-fewest points per game at just 109.8. While that may have been a rough point per game total to allow a decade ago, that is the definition of a lockdown defense in the modern NBA. This intensity carried over to late-game action as well. In clutch time (the last five minutes in the fourth quarter in a five-point game or less), the Heat had a +/- of 63 in these scenarios. The grittiness of this team is one of the best qualities a squad can have in the NBA.

While it does hurt they were not able to attract a superstar via trade this offseason, namely Damian Lillard, this team proves time and time again that they don't need a third superstar. Coming into this new season, they retain the same defensive intensity and big-time clutch players to be considered favorites in the division. Player development through the Heat culture will propel this team back to their third consecutive Southeast Division title.

Why The Hawks Will Win The Southeast

One of the most underwhelming teams last season was undoubtedly the Atlanta Hawks. Finishing the year at 41-41 and hearing franchise centerpiece Trae Young's name circulate in trade rumors was not what they had in mind. However, for a .500 team, they had an impressive season offensively. The Hawks were one of the most efficient teams in the league a season ago in terms of scoring in the paint. They placed second in the NBA in points per touch in the paint, with an average of 0.99 points scored every time a player of theirs touched the ball while inside the paint. Additionally, they had two players (Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu) finish in the top 18 in the league in offensive rebounds per game. Capela and Okongwu, alongside stretch fours such as Saddiq Bey, De'Andre Hunter, and Jalen Johnson, give the Hawks immense depth compared to their competition.

This team is deep in the frontcourt, and they have a backcourt full of playmakers. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, and AJ Griffin lead this squad into the new season with one of the deepest backcourts in the league. Injuries constantly become a problem for teams throughout the season, but the Hawks are more than prepared for the worst with all their talent on this roster.

Why The Magic Will Win The Southeast

The Orlando Magic have not won a Southeast division title since the 2018-19 season, and with this group's potential, it is their best chance since then to win it. Led by Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and FIBA World Champion Franz Wagner, this young group is hungry to dethrone the Miami Heat in this division race. The Magic had a season filled with ups and downs last year, but they honed in on areas they needed to improve and got significantly better in the off-season. The addition of veteran sharpshooter Joe Ingles provides a mentor these young players can learn from and gives the team a reliable three-point shooter. This was an area they seriously struggled in last season. Then, the draft selections of Anthony Black and Jett Howard give this team tremendous length at the guard position.

Although this team lacks a true superstar, they more than make up for it with the depth of their roster as a whole. With 14 players on the roster who are 6'6″ or taller, from top to bottom, this team has a serious length that will pester opponents and keep them in contention with the division title.

Why The Hornets Will Win The Southeast

Similarly to the Detroit Pistons, the face of the Charlotte Hornets franchise missed most of the season due to injury. All-Star LaMelo Ball only played in 36 games last season due to a fractured ankle. His return to form this season will be the biggest factor in this team's success. An All-Star in his rookie year, Ball can put a team on his back and carry them to wins.

The Hornets have never won this division before. Although the odds are stacked against them again this season, if this young core of Ball, Miller, and Mark Williams can showcase exponential development, they might pull off the impossible.

Why The Wizards Will Win The Southeast

If the preseason indicates what's to come from the Wizards this upcoming season, this division better watch out. The Wizards are currently undefeated, and the newly acquired Jordan Poole is showing the league he can lead a team. After dropping 41 points (39 in the first half) against the Knicks, Poole is ready to defy the odds with this group. It seems as if this team is a lock to wind up with a top-three pick in the draft in 2024, but with Poole alongside Kyle Kuzma and underrated guard Tyus Jones, they could do something special and hinder Washington's rebuild by winning this division.

Final 2023-24 Southeast Division Winner Prediction & Pick

While many teams in this division have a bright future ahead of them, in the here and now, it looks like this division will come down to two teams. The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Heat have a much more experienced team with a better starting five, I will take the Atlanta Hawks. Not only do they have better value at +280, but they also have a more complete roster. Filled with underrated big men, wings ready to tap into their potential, and electric guards, the Hawks are a sleeper team in the East this season, and I will be taking them to win this division in a bounce-back year.

Final 2023-24 Southeast Division Winner Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks (+280)