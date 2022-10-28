NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 10/28/2022

The Toronto Raptors host the Philadelphia 76ers for the second-straight game Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Raptors prediction and pick.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Sixers. They fell to the Boston Celtics on Opening Night, followed by losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs. Their only win came against the Indiana Pacers and are playing against the Raptors after losing to them Wednesday night 119-109. The Sixers’ offense isn’t playing well as a group even though James Harden and Joel Embiid are leading the way.

The Raptors are (3-2) with wins against the Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat. The Raptors have already faced the Heat twice and will now face the Sixers for the second time. This is a team that plays a unique style of basketball and it’s benefitting them. Expect this to be another good game between two elite Eastern Conference teams.

Here are the 76ers-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Raptors Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +2 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -2 (-110)

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

Why The Sixers Could Cover The Spread

This team has three 20-point scorers and they are 27th in scoring as a team. It’s hard to make sense of that. Embiid is averaging 27.6 points while Harden is averaging 25. Those are two of the best offensive players in the game. It’s only a matter of time until the ball gets rolling and the Sixers are putting up huge numbers. But for now, they need the role players to produce. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are doing their part, but outside of them, no one else is really contributing. De’Anthony Melton is averaging 7.4 points per game off the bench but they need the likes of Montrez Harrell, Matisse Thybulle, and Shake Milton to really pick it up offensively.

Embiid is currently questionable for this game as he is dealing with a knee injury. Clearly, his availability is crucial for the Sixers as his absence could prove to be costly. If Embiid is out for this game, don’t count on the Sixers winning much less covering a 2-point spread. However, if Embiid is ruled out this spread will change drastically. The 76ers also play Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls on the road.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The chances of the Raptors covering a 2-point spread is doable. However, if Embiid is ruled out then they will likely be favored by at least five points. Toronto can score, we all know that. But Embiid should be a matchup nightmare for this team on the defensive end. Embiid scored 31 Wednesday night but only managed to grab five rebounds against a shorter squad. If Toronto is capable of winning by 10 with Embiid playing, then they should be able to win by 10 with him out. Either way, I expect the Sixers to play a tougher game as they trailed the entire way through.

Gary Trent Jr. continues to be an offensive machine. He scored 27 against the Sixers last time out and shot just under 70%. If he puts up another huge night then the Raptors should win this game. Pascal Siakam averages 25.2 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists per game as one of the best all-around players in the game. Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.8 while Scottie Barnes is tallying 14.8 per game. This is an offense that can really spread the floor.

Final 76ers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Many fans of Philadelphia will be watching the World Series tonight. In fact, I suggest the entire city do the same. The Raptors will win this game and cover regardless if Embiid suits up or not.

Final 76ers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Raptors -2 (-110)