The Chicago Bulls (28-33) visit the Toronto Raptors (30-32) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Raptors prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Chicago has won two straight but remains in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls covered 51% of their games while 59% went under the projected point total. Toronto has won four of their last five games and sits in ninth place in the East. The Raptors covered 48% of their games while 55% went over. This will be the third and final meeting between the conference foes. They’ve split the series 1-1 thus far with each home team emerging victorious.

Here are the Bulls-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Raptors Odds

Chicago Bulls: +5 (-112)

Toronto Raptors: -5 (-108)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

TV: NBCS Chicago, TSN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago enters tonight in desperate need of wins as they continue to chase the play-in game. The Bulls feature a solid offense that ranks 19th with 113.2 PPG. They make their mark on the defensive end, however, as the slow-moving Bulls allow just 112.4 PPG – the 10th-lowest mark in the league. Chicago attempts and makes the fewest threes per game, however, they are overall very efficient on the offensive end. The Bulls’ 49% overall shooting percentage ranks sixth in the league – something that could bode well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Raptors allow the fourth-highest shooting percentage to opponents.

Guard Zach LaVine has come out of the All-Star break red-hot as he’s averaged 29.5 PPG in their two games since the break. LaVine has been incredibly efficient during that time, shooting 66% overall and 60% from three. LaVine has been trending in the right direction all season as he has continued to improve after a rocky start. After dropping 30 points on the Raptors in his lone previous appearance against them, look for LaVine to come out firing early and often tonight.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan should get a warm welcome tonight as he returns to the team he spent the first nine years of his career playing in front of. DeRozan has found a ton of success against his former team, scoring 20+ in five of six career games playing in Toronto as a visitor. That tracks with his season-long performance as DeRozan averages 25.3 PPG, 5.1 APG, and 4.6 RPG. DeMar continues to be a highly efficient scorer despite a lack of three-point shooting. His 51% field goal percentage is the second-highest mark of his career as he is averaging 20+ PPG for the tenth straight season.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto looked to finally be figuring out their first-half troubles after winning their first two games out of the All-Star break. However, a blowout loss to the Cavaliers has the Raptors back at square one as they host Chicago in what is a must-win. Toronto is a stout defensive team who ranks ninth in defense with an average of 112.2 PPG allowed. They are menaces on the defensive end as the Raptors lead the league in forced turnover rate. For as good as they are at forcing turnovers, they are just as strong with the ball in their hands. Toronto averages the fewest turnovers per game but is otherwise lackluster on offense. They do, however, love to get out and run as their 17.9 fast break points per game rank second in the NBA.

Toronto is led by do-it-all forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam leads the team with 25.3 PPG and 7.7 RPG in addition to his 6.1 APG. Additionally, the 6’8″ forward shoots a strong 48% overall while still draining 1.4 threes per game. With 25+ points in all three games since the All-Star break, Siakam is as safe of a bet as any to hit the over on his points tonight.

After some widespread speculation that Toronto would ship off a number of their core players at the trade deadline, the Raptors ended up being buyers. Toronto picked up center Jakob Poeltl from San Antonio at the deadline and he has been a fantastic addition. Previously undersized, Poeltl gives the Raptors a reliable big man who can score, rebound, and pass. That has been on full display in his last three games since the break, averaging 14.3 PPG, 13.7 RPG, and 3.0 APG. Additionally, the veteran big man has been impressive on the defensive end where he’s averaged 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span.

Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Chicago has been playing well of late and considering DeMar DeRozan’s history with Toronto, I expect them to keep things close tonight.

Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +5 (-112)