The Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (30-13) on Wednesday night’s slate of NBA games. Head on to the NBA odds series featuring the Cavaliers-Grizzlies odds, picks, and predictions.

The Cavaliers look to regain composure as their previous six games resulted in three wins and three defeats. The Cavaliers enter this game as the fifth seed of the competitive Eastern Conference, trailing the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets. JB Bickerstaff”s squad will look to enter playoff contention, as last year’s results only made them enter the Play-In stage.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a far superior record recently, as they have garnered 10 straight wins, including victories over the Raptors, Pelicans, Kings, Pacers, and Suns. As this game presents another chance for Memphis fans to witness the young squad in their exciting gameplay, Taylor Jenkins’ young crew will likely deliver an exhilarating performance at the FedEx Forum.

Here are the Cavaliers-GrizzliesNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Grizzlies Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +7.5 (-106)

Memphis Grizzlies: -7.5 (-114)

Over: 27 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

TV: Bally Sports Southeast – Memphis, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers have mixed results while playing on the road, as they have only four wins in the last 10 games played away from home. In their previous matchup against the Grizzlies this season, the Cavs look to avenge their previous 110-106 loss.

Aside from their 10-player depth chart, their starting five are capable of making double-digit point averages in the season. Donovan Mitchell makes an impressive case for All-Star candidacy, posting numbers of 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. However, Mitchell is out for tonight’s matchup.

Darius Garland is also a menace for the Cavs, making 21.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, along with 10 double-doubles this season. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are also young big men capable of making double-doubles per night, posting season averages of 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for Allen and 14.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for Mobley. Not to mention, the Cavs also avail the services of Kevin Love, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, and Ricky Rubio night in, night out.

The Cavs are also allowing opponents to make 45.8 points in the paint, good for third in the league. Their 109.2 defensive ratings and 74.2% defensive rebounding percentage are both the top two in the league.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

After a gradual transition of their players getting back healthy, the Grizzlies are now the hottest team in the NBA and are ranked second place in the West, clinching the first spot in the Southwest Division.

The primary cause for their recent success has been their dynamic offense and suffocating defense. The Grizzlies make 117.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league. Their defensive matrices have been much outstanding – first in rebounding with 49.2, second in blocks with 6.1, fifth in fouls drawn with 21.5, and sixth in steals with eight per night. The young squad, which has an average player age of 25.9 years, has been dominant in every facet of the game. Their strong all-around play looks like they are not bound for any signs of slowing down.

With Danny Green still out for the Grizzlies and John Konchar probable to play, the deep squad of Taylor Jenkins has been progressing through time. All-Star Ja Morant continues to pose impressive numbers of 27.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1 steal night in, night out. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams form one of the most fearsome frontcourts in the NBA who are averaging near double-doubles for the season. Adams makes 8.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, in addition to his 12 double-doubles made through the season. Jaren Jackson Jr., who was activated midway into the season and has just played 27 games so far, has been racking up 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, one steal, and 3.3 blocks per game, which have translated to five double-doubles to his name.

Final Cavaliers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Both squads enter this game with both teams capable of delivering solid offensive outputs and staunch defensive plays, thanks to their productive starters and reliable backups. Memphis might look impressive on their 10-straight victories, but those games are not runaway victories, as they have suffered shocking cl0se-game performances from the Spurs, Jazz, and Magic. Don’t be fooled that the Grizzlies can easily cover the 7.5 spread, as the Cavaliers have been impressive through the entire season.

Both squads approach this game well-rested. This will be a close game but expect the Cavs to finish the match with just a six-point deficit.

Final Cavaliers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: +7.5 (-106)