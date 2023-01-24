Two budding teams in the Eastern Conference will look to put on a show at Madison Square Garden, as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) will take on the New York Knicks (25-23). Check out our continuing NBA odds series as we lay down our Cavaliers-Knicks pick and prediction.

The Cavs are looking to build a series of wins after previously defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 114-102. Donovan Mitchell’s status is probable for this game, and with his full participation in Cleveland’s Monday night practice, all signs point to him being able to play after a three-game absence due to a groin injury. A win for the Cavs here will match Philadelphia and Milwaukee with 30 wins.

Much like the rest of the season, the Knicks are still figuring out on working on their consistent nightly performances. After notching wins against Indiana, Washington, and Detroit, New York has suffered losses against the Wizards, Hawks, and twice from Raptors. A win for the Knicks here is crucial to maintain their qualifications for the playoffs at the moment.

Here are the Cavaliers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Knicks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3.5 (-114)

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-106)

Over: 220.5 (-108)

Under: 220.5 (-112)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

With the absence of Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Cavs took advantage of playing in their home ground when they defeated the Bucks, despite 51 combined points from Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis. The Cavs only made seven three-pointers that night, but they put up 41 two-pointers, 33 assists, and nine steals en route to a 12-point win. Evan Mobley finished with 38 points, nine rebounds, and three assists that night while Darius Garland put up a 21-point, 10-assist double-double. Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman, and Jarrett Allen also put up outstanding buckets and assists for the team.

Now that Mitchell looks to be prepared for a comeback, the Cavs are looking to build on their winning momentum. Throughout the season, Cleveland has been putting up nasty defensive numbers. Their 109.7 defensive ratings, 21.3 personal fouls drawn, and 51.1 rebounding percentage make them a formidable defensive squad in the league. Mitchell, Garland, and LeVert are quick to anticipate steals and make deflections, while Mobley and Allen are great rim protectors.

Despite that, the Cavs are also putting up efficient offensive outputs. Despite posting the slowest pace in the NBA this season at 96.3 possessions per game, they still make the most of them by notching a 36.3 three-point conversion rate and a 55.2 effective field goal percentage. They have five players averaging double-digit points, while Cedi Osman and Kevin Love barely make that mark by putting up 9.1 and 8.7 points every night.

Dylan Windler is out for this game while Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley are also out due to G-League two-way duties.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York enters this game with a four-game losing streak burdening them. If they are to start another series of wins, there is no better place than doing it in front of the New York Knicks’ fans against a rising team in the East. The Knicks are currently seventh in the East and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They are four games behind Cleveland and 10 games behind the East leaders Boston Celtics. Tom Thibodeau is handling a 16-man squad with a 25.7 average player age. This fairly young team still has a long way to go, but they should be able to increase their numbers if they want to book a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

The Knicks have a three-headed monster in Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett. Those three left-handed starters are making 20-point averages per night, with Randle leading the team in double-doubles at 29. Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes are also putting up double-digit points for the Knicks. Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Isaiah Hartenstein are the squad leaders in securing the glass for the Knickerbockers.

Going into the defensive numbers, the Knicks are fairly low, as they commit only 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks every night. They also have a slow pace at just 98.03 possessions and commit as many as 20.7 fouls per night.

The keys for the Knicks to win this matchup are to make their three-pointers and sink their free throws. They should take inspiration from the December matchup, where they won in their home building, 92-81.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Cavs have an advantage in the paint, as Robinson is out for his thumb surgery. Boards and blocks will likely increase for the Cavs, and the main beneficiaries of those will be Allen, Mobley, and Love. With Mitchell slated to make a comeback and LeVert and Osman coming back to their senses, the Cavaliers look like the better team who will take the win at the MSG.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -3.5 (-114)