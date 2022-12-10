By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for a 2022 NBA Finals rematch! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics have wanted this matchup since June. The Warriors took down the Celtics in six games to win their fourth title of the Steph Curry era. Fast forward to December, the Celtics own the top record in the NBA at (21-5) and have yet to lose to a Western Conference opponent. Boston comes in as favorites on the road as they have been dominant in every game this season.

The Warriors are (13-13) on the season and pretty much started out this season similar to the 2021-22 season. Last year, The Warriors started out slow and then picked up their pace toward the new year, just like the Boston Celtics did. No one in The Bay Area is worried right now as they know Curry will lead them back to the postseason. Golden State also faces the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night so they have two of the best teams in the NBA ahead on the schedule.

Here are the Celtics-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Warriors Odds

Boston Celtics: -2.5 (-114)

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics will be without Al Horford once again. The veteran center has been huge for this team and the benefits are showing. He’s been able to spread the floor and drain threes as well as any big man in the game. Filling in for the big man has been Blake Griffin. Griffin has scored at least nine points in his last three games where he has been forced to start in Horford’s absence. He finished with 13 points and eight rebounds against the Toronto Raptors and then a nine-point nine-rebound performance against the Phoenix Suns. If Griffin continues to give the Celtics valuable minutes then the Warriors will struggle to rebound the ball.

The Celtics are coming off a dominant win over the West’s top team the Phoenix Suns 125-98. They shut them down defensively and there was nothing the Suns could do to stop the Jays. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 25 each and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 to silence the crowd in Phoenix. If Griffin goes 3/4 from deep and Grant Williams goes 2/2 from deep, then it’s going to be tough keeping up. The Celtics are the top three-point shooting team in the NBA right now as the only team at 40%.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The only thing that can stop the Warriors is beating them at their own game. The Celtics have elite three-point shooting this season and the Warriors can’t let the Celtics out-shoot them. Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Donte DiVincenzo need to go on a shooting barrage. We all know what Curry will give us as he’s averaging 30 points and seven assists per game on the year. Thompson is the one who needs to be a factor tonight. He’s played very well in his last three games scoring at least 22 in all three. The 4-time champion didn’t play well in The Finals against the Celtics but has a chance to redeem himself with another productive offensive night.

The Warriors won’t have Andrew Wiggins as he deals with a right adductor strain. He’s a valuable member of this lineup, especially on the defensive end. Others will need to step up to help contain Tatum and Brown. Brogdon and Derrick White are also a force to deal with as they are quick with their decision-making and can shoot off the dribble. Boston has plenty of depth and a ton of shooters so the Warriors must defend at all costs.

Final Celtics-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are playing too well right now to not win this game. Take them to cover this spread as they get their early revenge on the reigning champions.

Final Celtics-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Celtics -2.5 (-114)