By Aidan Cotter

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-15) visit the Boston Celtics (25-10) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Celtics prediction and pick.

Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and now resides in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers are 19-17 against the spread while 58% of their games have gone under the projected point total. Boston has won three consecutive games to maintain their first-place status in the East. The Celtics are 21-14 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Clippers won the previous meeting in Los Angeles by 20.

Here are the Clippers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Celtics Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +6 (-106)

Boston Celtics: -6 (-114)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles has a great chance to cover as heavy road underdogs tonight thanks to their terrific defense. The Clippers rank third in the NBA in points allowed as they give up 108.6 points per game. They previously held Boston to just 93 points two weeks ago and will likely need a repeat performance tonight if they want to keep things close. Boston averages nearly 123 points per game at home, making it incredibly important they show up on offense.

Despite averaging the second-fewest points per game, LA has the personnel to score points when needed. The defensive-minded team rosters a number of capable scorers – none more important than wing Paul George. George has been the most consistent offensive option for LA this season by averaging 23.7 PPG. He’s been efficient in doing so with a 45% field goal percentage and 38% three-point percentage. George is more than just a scorer, however, as he contributes all over the court – chipping in 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and a team-high 1.5 steals per game. He was a crucial part of their previous win over Boston when he scored a game-high 26 points. George has scored 20+ points in four consecutive games – giving LA a solid floor to rely on tonight.

George’s season-long consistency has been crucial for LA this season given the injury woes of fellow wing Kawhi Leonard. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in just 14 games thus far as the team continues to carefully manage his long list of injuries. That being said, Kawhi has slowly transitioned into an every-game player for the Clippers and showed flashes of the pre-injury Kawhi. Across his last six appearances, Leonard has averaged 22.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 4.2 APG while shooting 52% from the field. That includes a stellar performance against Boston where he scored 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the Clipper win. LA holds an 11-3 record in the 14 games Kawhi has played in this season – giving betters a great deal of confidence in their ability to cover tonight with him in the lineup.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

If Boston wants to cover as sizable favorites against an LA team they lost to by 20 just two weeks ago, they’re going to need to figure out their offense. Despite leading the league in scoring, the Celtics have failed to eclipse 113 points in five of their last nine games. The Clippers held them to 93 points in their previous meeting. That was only the second time they’ve been kept under 100 all season. That being said, Boston has bounced back nicely after a rough 1-5 stretch in the middle of December and has now won three consecutive games. The Celtics are averaging 128.7 points per game over that span – giving them a great deal of confidence as the Clippers come into town.

Boston’s dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been spectacular all season long but have really taken things up a notch in the last week. For the season, Tatum (31.1 PPG) and Brown (27 PPG) form the highest-scoring duo in the league. They each shoot nearly 50% from the floor and average at least 2.5 made threes per game. Over their last three games, they’ve taken things to a whole different level. Tatum has averaged 36.3 PPG with Brown right behind him at 34.7 PPG. They both have attempted over 20 shots per game as no other Celtic is within 15 shot attempts of them. Boston’s offensive philosophy is clear – spread the floor for their two wings and let them go to work.

Final Clippers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Boston remains one of the best teams in the league, but they’ve shown cracks in recent weeks. Look for Kawhi and the Clippers to keep things tight tonight and don’t be surprised if they outright win.

Final Clippers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +6 (-108)